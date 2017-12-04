The Editor’s View: Onward

By Katrice L. Mines, Senior Editor

For me, the end of the year is more about ramping up than it is a time of winding down.

I tend to get a burst of energy concerning what’s to come no matter what challenges I’ve experienced up to this point – which I’ve heard some people refer to as the last chapter of the 365 pages. Last year was the first time I remember thinking it had been both a grueling year while also the year I believed I had been the most impactful in my endeavors. There’s something about a lesson that comes from withstanding a bit of tumult versus one that comes easy. At the end of 2016, instead of making a list of resolutions, I compiled the lessons I’d learned. Looking back at what I had accomplished gave me more of a launching pad than any list I had ever created before it. So, I shared my lessons on social media and asked others how they had gained throughout the year. I found that simple exchange far more useful than what we so often experience conversing about how much we can’t wait for this year to be over and to have a fresh start in the new year. What’s stopping us from having a fresh start every day?

I bookmarked the lessons I shared and some that others posted, and when I needed a little extra push this year or saw a friend who needed a nudge forward, I re-shared one here and there. Without anyone else telling me, I saw my own growth all the way around and that was my bar for 2017; more.

This year, I’m not dragging to the finish line because I am learning that what I gained last year, more than anything, was a new perspective on self-care. It isn’t just what you eat and how active you are, but also catching a matinee or going to bed early – even when there’s still something on your checklist for the day. It’s taking a moment to celebrate even the smallest “win,” and allowing yourself the space to do something as many times as you need to get it right. It’s the realization that rarely is something we’re worked up over urgent or even actually important, for that matter. And so I guess I’d say the pinnacle lesson of 2017 for me is to constantly re-evaluate the standards I’ve set for myself. I’m always going to finish the task and pride myself in finishing well. Now, I realize it’s not always about how fast you get to the finish.

My best to you as you launch into your endeavors and goals for 2018. Onward.