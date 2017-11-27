Shirley Franklin, Peter Aman Endorse Mary Norwood for Atlanta Mayor

A little more than a week away from the mayoral run-off election, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood received endorsements from former candidate Peter Aman and former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin.

Following Ceasar Mitchell’s endorsement last week, Franklin’s endorsement is Norwood’s most weighted, to date. The former mayor, who has been vocal about her political disagreements with the current mayoral administration, represents a strong Democrat and African-American ally in a city that’s elected black mayors since 1973.

On Tuesday, December 5, 2017, Norwood will face Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has received the endorsements of Mayor Kasim Reed, former Mayor Andrew Young, and former mayoral candidate Kwanza Hall.