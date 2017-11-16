City of South Fulton’s First Municipal Judge Appointed

Tiffany Carter-Sellers has been appointed as the City of South Fulton’s chief judge – the city’s first municipal court judge. She will establish the municipal court to handle local ordinance violations and code enforcement violations among other duties.

For nearly a decade, Carter-Sellers – who heads The Law Office of Tiffany Carter Sellers LLC – has defended local governmental and quasi-governmental entities as well as Fortune 500 companies against claims of malpractice involving physicians, nurses, nursing homes and psychiatric facilities, wrongful death, premises liability involving negligent security, assault and sexual assault, employment discrimination, product liability and general commercial litigation. She uses her wealth of knowledge to assist claimants successfully pursue claims against these entities and achieve the best results possible.

Carter-Sellers earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, S.C., and the University of Georgia School of Law. She has served as managing editor of the Georgia Journal of International and Comparative Law, is a member of the Order of Barristers and a member of the 2006 Thurgood Marshall Mock Trial National Championship Team.

She will serve as chief judge part-time.