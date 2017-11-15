BEST OF ATLANTA | Nicole Garner Scott: “Serial Entrepreneur”

Nicole Garner Scott, in her own words, is a “serial entrepreneur.” Under that banner, she has created an enterprise consisting of a high profile public relations and marketing agency, a beauty business investment agency, an online platform to empower entrepreneurs, a non-profit fostering entrepreneurship in adolescent and teenaged girls, and has authored two books.

A product of Georgia State University and New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, Garner Scott is the principal of the high-profile events planning, fashion and lifestyle, public relations and marketing agency – The Garner Circle PR. Beginning her career under the tutelage of some of the industry’s most noted entertainment and celebrity publicists, it didn’t take long for her to realize her passion for the lifestyle side of PR.

Since 2005, The Garner Circle has worked with world-class and emerging brands, corporations, consumer companies, technology companies of all shapes and sizes, beauty brands, regional businesses, non-profits, film/ television and high-profile individuals to help them achieve their strategic public relations and marketing objectives across a broad range of interests.

TGC’s practice areas include Consumer Brands, Health & Wellness, Book PR, Technology, Beauty, Entertainment, Nonprofit, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Cultural Connecting and all campaigns encompass digital strategy. Resourceful, innovative, and nimble, its team thinks big to deliver successful, game-changing results.

TGC’s aim: To develop and execute novel and fresh ways for its clients to connect with their target audiences in memorable ways. As a result, the agency measurably increases the positive results of its communication efforts.

Clients include the Jaguar Luxury Brand, Lionsgate, Ciara, Estelle, Oxygen, Bravo, Beautiful Textures Hair Care, Porsche, Adidas, Xbox, Hyundai, and P&G; and it’s work appears on MTV, BET, E!, VH1, NBA TV and on the glossy pages of many of today’s most well-noted magazines and blogs.

Author, instructor and practitioner, Garner Scott has asserted herself as an authority in the world of publicity and branding. Opening The Garner Circle PR at the turn of the millennium, her PR firm represents fashionable clients in raw, rich, and unconventional territories.