Anthony Anderson Returns as Host for the 49th NAACP Image Awards

Image Awards winner, Emmy-award nominated actor and star of “black-ish,” Anthony Anderson will return as host for the 49th NAACP Image Awards on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The two-hour special will air live on TV One Monday, January 15, 2018, the federal holiday honoring the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Voting is open for the NAACP “Entertainer of the Year,” and the six nominees are: Chadwick Boseman, Ava DuVernay, Bruno Mars, Issa Rae, Chance the Rapper, and Jay-Z. Voting is open to the general public by visiting naacpimageawards.net. Voting closes on Friday, November 17.

The NAACP Image Awards is the preeminent multicultural awards show celebrating the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

The most respected event of its kind, in recent years some of the biggest names in film, television and music appeared like Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Tracee Ellis Ross, Spike Lee, Don Cheadle, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, John Legend, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ice Cube, Lee Daniels, LL Cool J, Will Smith, Stevie Wonder and Trevor Noah.

The NAACP “President’s Award” and NAACP “Chairman’s Award” are bestowed in recognition of individuals who demonstrate exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change. Past honorees of the “President’s Award” include Lonnie G. Bunch III, John Legend, Van Jones, Former President Bill Clinton, Soledad O’Brien, Muhammad Ali, the Founding Members of the Black Stuntmen’s Association, Kerry Washington, and Spike Lee. Past honorees of the “Chairman’s Award” include Former President of the United States Barack Obama; Ruby Dee; Harvard Law Professor Charles J. Ogletree Jr., Tyler Perry, Bono, Danny Glover, Former Vice President Al Gore and Dr. Wangari Muta Maathai.