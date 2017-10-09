Paul Bryant Becomes H.J. Russell & Company Director of External Affairs

Paul Bryant has joined H.J. Russell & Company as director of External Affairs — heading up business development support for existing and potential clients, providing a consistent voice for the company that enhances and protects the Russell brand, and representing the company on behalf of the leadership team and employees at community events.

Prior to joining Russell, Bryant was the founder of Atlanta-based Leadership Institute for Urban Education where he trained more than 250 leaders in Fortune 500 companies and wrote a 2009 Pulitzer Prize nominated book, “The Purpose-Living Leader.” He also held such positions as adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, executive director of The United Methodist Community Center, business banker at Wells Fargo Bank, interim president/CEO of the Urban League of Nebraska, senior vice president of The Gallup Organization, and business development officer at First National Bank of Omaha.

“Paul will play a significant public-facing role for Russell,” says Michael Russell, CEO, Russell. “By having Paul on board, the Russell brand will be elevated and protected as well as extended into the communities in which we work, build and invest in. We look forward to having him meet key stakeholders and in many cases, represent Russell on our behalf.”

Originally from Omaha, Neb., Bryant attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a bachelor’s degree in general studies followed by two master’s degrees in urban studies and urban education respectively.

“Being one of the faces of H.J. Russell & Company, a company with such a rich and meaningful legacy in Atlanta and around the country, is a professional dream come true,” Bryant says. “I look forward to meeting our key stakeholders, decision makers, community leaders and supporters as I work collectively with the management team to achieve the company’s vision and mission.”