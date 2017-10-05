The Editor’s View: A Look Into Your Health

By Katrice L. Mines, Senior Editor

If ever there was a time to be in a solid relationship with your health care provider, that time is now.

So much is in flux with the U.S. health care system, politically, and insurance companies, as well as coverages, that it’s hard to know which end is up. The U.S. health care system is unique. In 2014, 48 percent of U.S. health care spending came from private funds, with 28 percent coming from households and 20 percent coming from private businesses, according to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Most health care, even if publicly financed, is delivered privately.

Being healthy is expensive. So, if you’re like me, you’re constantly looking for ways to improve your wellness on the front end … before treatment, of any sort, is necessary. Hopefully, you are on an annual physical schedule and having your teeth cleaned twice a year, and if you’re a woman at the age where mammograms are now suggested for you that you are having them on schedule. These are all physical assessments that we hear of often. But, there are other ways that you can improve the way you feel and how well your body is operating from making a concerted effort to be fit physically to monitoring your diet. In this issue, we hope to inspire you to take an in depth look at your health. And we’re giving you a jump start with some insights from the field as well as some tips to lead the way into your new healthier mindset — from what to ask your medical providers to how to shop for insurance, and most importantly, how to establish a better relationships with your doctors.

While we’re waiting for Washington to deliver a new health care system, we’re doing some heavy lifting for ourselves and we hope you’ll join us. Here’s to good health.