Introducing the Inaugural Graduating Class of Atlanta’s Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative

Mayor Reed recognized the inaugural graduating class of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative on September 20.

WEI is the only city-funded initiative of its kind in the nation. Over the course of 15 months, WEI women entrepreneurs had the opportunity to grow their businesses through access to educational resources, funding assistance and mentorship.

The graduation, commemorated by Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Chief Executive Officer Grace Fricks and WEI Executive Director Theia Smith, celebrated the many accomplishments achieved by the 15 entrepreneurs during their participation in WEI’s inaugural year.

Photos Courtesy of the City of Atlanta