Learn Social Media Tips from Shawn Pfunder on August 29th

You are cordially invited to attend the August Session of our 15th Annual Moving Your Business Forward Series, taking place August 29th. There will be a continental breakfast, great prizes and a wealth of information so we hope to see you there!

We are excited to have Shaun Pfunder, Senior Communications Director at GoDaddy, as one of session facilitators.

ABOUT PFUNDER: Pfunder is a seasoned storyteller, writer, and performer. He’s been working with freelancers, entrepreneurs, and artists for more than 20 years, and has consulted companies large and small on storytelling, social media, and web marketing strategies. At heart, Pfunder’s in it for the underdog. He believes that striking out on your own is one of the most courageous and world-changing moves anyone can make — and he believes that anyone can do it. These days, Shawn Pfunder continues to stir things up at GoDaddy.

You can catch Pfunder consulting entrepreneurs every Sunday night on ABC’s new show, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome.

15th Annual Moving Your Business Forward Conference: August Session

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2017

8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

The Home Depot Store Support Center

2455 Paces Ferry Road, NW

Atlanta, GA 30339



REGISTER » https://at17mybfaug.eventbrite.com