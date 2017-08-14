Win a year’s free use of GoDaddy GoCental eCommerce website builder and get featured in an upcoming issue of the Atlanta Tribune

Submit Your Pitch to be Featured in an upcoming issue of Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine

It’s getting harder and harder to get attention for your business today. Luckily, GoDaddy and Atlanta Tribune are giving your business a chance to be showcased in a BIG WAY!

Not only will the winner get featured in Atlanta Tribune, but they will also win a free year’s use of GoDaddy’s GoCentral eCommerce website builder (a $360 value). This great platform allows you to easily design your sites to look great on mobile devices, manage your Facebook pages, create email marketing campaigns and sell your products and services online.

FOLLOW THE BELOW EASY STEPS FOR A CHANCE TO WIN:

1) Submit a short video clip (a minute or less) pitching your business by Tuesday, August 22nd

2) If your pitch is selected as a finalist you’ll give a brief live pitch at the Moving Your Business Forward August Session on Tuesday, August 29th held at the Home Depot headquarters

3) Shawn Pfunder, GoDaddy’s Editor-in-Chief, and Entrepreneur-in-Residence for Steve Harvey’s Funderdome tv show (broadcast Sunday nights on ABC) will ask each of the finalists a couple questions

4) We’ll ask the conference attendees to choose the winner!

It’s as easy as that! Be sure to include the following in your video:

– Your name

– Company name

– Location of the business

– How long you’ve been in business

– What you do

– Why you should be featured in Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine

*Please remember we’re not looking for a Hollywood production, we just want a short, quick video that hits all the points above.

Send your video clip to bleary@crm-essentials.com and CC: aslocum@atlantatribune.com by the end of the day on Tuesday, August 22nd with the subject line of “MYBF Video Pitch”.



To learn more about the August 29th Moving Your Business Forward August Session, click here.