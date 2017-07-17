Real Time Media, Atlanta Tribune Toast to a New Era in Publishing

Real Times Media launched its print, digital and multimedia expansion into the Atlanta market by officially adding Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine to its portfolio of iconic brands at an invite-only VIP reception on July 13th, hosted by The Gathering Spot and soundtracked by Ollie Patterson.

The acquisition, completed earlier this year, rounds out Real Times Media’s existing Atlanta platforms which include Atlanta Daily World and Who’s Who In Black Atlanta; and gives Real Times Media the infrastructure to re-energize and re-engage Atlanta’s business and influencer communities.

“We are going to be digging deeper into this community and we wanted you to come here tonight to share this experience with us. You’re the kind of people we want to connect with,” said RTM CEO Hiram Jackson to the more than 100 guests in attendance who represented a cross-section of Atlanta’s influencers from City Hall to the C-Suite including Fulton Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell; Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr.; H. Jerome Russell, of H.J. Russell and Company; Invest Atlanta Chief Operating Officer Keith Millner, CBS News anchors Sharon Reed and Aiyana Crystal, Municipal Court Judge Terrinee Gundy and representatives from Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre and the National Black MBA Association of Atlanta.

“I’ve been doing business in Atlanta for 25 years and when RTM had the opportunity to acquire and work with Atlanta Tribune, I thought it was an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up. [Atlanta Tribune Publisher] Pat Lottier and I talked about how we can take it to another level and acquiring Atlanta Tribune was just a natural next step for us,” Jackson continued, citing the magazine’s 31-year connection to the city’s business and influencer communities and RTM’s commitment to reaching every corner of Atlanta with the embrace of new digital technology platforms.

“The power of the partnership between Real Times Media and Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine is very strong,” asserted Councilman Mitchell, who is also running for mayor of Atlanta. “You have RTM which has national reach, national scope and national relevance, partnering with a very strong Atlanta magazine with an incredible team and an incredible focus on business and success in the African American community. And when you put those two things together — national reach and relevant substance about our community — I think you can create power and excitement that’s relevant to folks all over the country, and that’s something that is not bound by race or community.”

“It’s the best of both worlds,” said Charmaine Ward, director of Corporate Relations for Georgia Power, also lauding the joint media industry tour de force of Jackson and Lottier.

In addition to its Atlanta arm, Detroit-based Real Times Media is parent company to the nation’s largest African American-owned newspaper and digital media operation, including the Chicago Defender, the Michigan Chronicle, and the New Pittsburgh Courier. Beyond its journalistic publications, Real Times Media offers custom programming and publishing in 20 markets across the United States through its Who’s Who brand, producing more than 75 events annually.

Atlanta Tribune represents a connection to the community.

“Atlanta Tribune and Atlanta Daily World have a long history of service in the African-American community,” said Commissioner Arrington. “And so I’m happy to celebrate that legacy of history but also happy to look forward to the partnership with Real Times Media and the national connection which means more resources and more access to the community.”

Jackson concurs.

“I did a radio interview and they asked me ‘why are you the only person in America buying print brands?’ and I said the Atlanta Tribune is not just a print brand,” he shared. “We are always looking for opportunities to celebrate African American achievement and the Atlanta Tribune gets us the legs that we need in this community.”

Real Times Media will gather in Atlanta three more times this summer; first at the Marriott Marquis Atlanta to unveil the 17th edition of Who’s Who In Black Atlanta on July 28th, followed by the Salute to Minority Business Owners on August 8th and the Moving Your Business Forward Conference at The Home Depot corporate headquarters on August 29th.