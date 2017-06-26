Eat Here 2017

Le Petit Marche

Pastries and sweet goodies share the menu with savory hot breakfasts at the popular Le Petit Marche. The Little Market started as a true market complete with fresh breads, cheeses, pestos, unique locally-made pantry items and flavor-packed sandwiches, soups and salads. Since, the Kirkwood neighborhood cafe has become every diners’ home away from home. For first meal of the day lovers, breakfast is served all day, every day. Try the Croquettes: A house-made wild-caught salmon croquette atop creamy grits, scrambled cheese eggs, grilled wheat toast and their own lemon-dill butter; or the French Toast Sandwich — vanilla-rum battered French toast, scrambled eggs, with your choice of bacon, Delia’s chicken sausage or veggie sausage all drizzled with warm buttery syrup. Or the Signature Spicy BLT — toasted whole-wheat filled with crisp bacon, tomato, ripe avocado, crisp greens and a spicy mayonnaise. Bon appétit!

1984 Hosea L Williams Drive NE | Atlanta

Suite Food Lounge

In the heart of Atlanta, Suite Food Lounge is well situated for your next gathering. Wood paneled walls and ambient lighting complement incomparable bites inspired by classic American cuisine and lively interpretations of southern comfort foods. The menu, created by Chef Michael Stevenson, features small sharable plates, wood-fired pizzas, and signature entrees like Springer Mountain Brined Half Chicken (brined for 24 hours and served with seasonal vegetables and garlic whipped mashed potatoes with chicken jus). Three bars boast a robust list of boutique-style wines and Suite Kraft Kocktails — all perfect for an experience that could take you from Suite’s first floor main bar or lounge to the Miami-themed Penthouse bar.

375 Luckie Street NW | Atlanta

Sweet Auburn Seafood

To start – a Gumbo of crawfish, chicken sausage, seasoned with creole trinity, file powder and Jasmine rice. Our main, a whole lobster tail with potatoes, celery and carrots – Lobster Pot Pie. Now, that we have your attention. One of historic Auburn Street’s newcomers Sweet Auburn Seafood features a mouthwatering and eclectic menu of freshwater offerings difficult to pass up. Modern and southern-style seafood … Grab a crab cake lover and go.

171 Auburn Ave NE | Atlanta

Desta Ethiopian Kitchen

Desta Ethiopian Kitchen is a blend of authentic flavors, high quality ingredients and a hearty taste of Ethiopian culture. Vegan or gluten-free needs? No problem. Its menu is packed with delicious options for restricted palates. Enjoy dishes like lamb, potato stew and rice or Kitfo (Ethiopian styled steak tartar, freshly minced extra lean beef, seasoned with mitmita and Ethiopian spiced butter) with gomen in a laid back patio dining experience. Desta features a full bar with ample options of wine, beer and more, no dress code and the choice of carry out. The bonus: Breakfast and brunch. Perfect.

3086 Briarcliff Rd NE | Atlanta