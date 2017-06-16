WEEKENDER: The West End’s Vegan Strip

The West End has the vegan scene on lock. Go meatless for a weekend.

Viva La Vegan

1265 Lee Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30310

Run by a brother and sister team, this new vegan haven near Capitol View is all about vitality. They aim to preserve the comfort in comfort food — serving up classics with both soy and soy free options for chicken and waffles, Philly cheesesteaks, salmon burgers, and chicken gyros, tacos, chicken sandwiches, chimichangas and raw collard wraps — all sided with crispy, garlic French fries. Super flavorful.

Tassili’s Raw Reality

1059 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.

Atlanta, GA 30310

Raw, vegetarian eatery fixing up an array of wraps, salads and main entrees. Crowd pleasers: Mixed Spicy Kale Wrap and Naked Tacos; Sweet Coconut Corn, Pad Thai Noodles and Black-eyed Pea Hummus.

KarbonStar Vitality Vegan Café and Juice

1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.

Atlanta, GA 30310

Soul Vegetarian West End

879 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW

Atlanta, GA 30310

Healthful Essence

875 York Ave. SW

Atlanta, GA 30310