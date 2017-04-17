For the Love of Food: Curry Chicken Pot Pie

By Dawn M. Richards

Food, family and memories have always gone hand-in-hand for me. From the earliest age, I can trace family gatherings, sleepovers, holiday celebrations, and Sundays at my grandparents’ home to special meals and favorite dishes. Chicken pot pie was one of those dishes that typically represented a quick weeknight meal (the frozen variety, to be clear) or, even more fun, a sleepover with my cousins at my grandparents, with my grandmother superbly strategizing on how to feed the lot. It was an easy ‘go-to’ that satiated our hungry little bellies, and we loved it — largely because it represented family, love, and shared memories.

Those memories continue to linger all these years later and recently inspired me to make a Curry Chicken Pot Pie (equally as perfect for a weeknight or feeding a crowd) that brings back all the comfort and delight that the little frozen pies in the mini aluminum pans provided years before.

So here’s to family, childhood memories, tradition and Happy Eating!

Curry Chicken Pot Pie

Ingredients:

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed

4 carrots, peeled and chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1 cup frozen green peas

1 3/4 cup chicken broth

2/3 cup coconut milk

2 teaspoons mild curry

1/3 cup unsalted butter

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste as desired

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for garnish

1 puff pastry sheet, thawed

1 egg, beaten

Flaked sea salt (optional)

Method:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

Place the chicken and carrots in a 2-quart saucepan and bring to a boil Cook for 12-13 minutes. Add peas and cook for an additional three minutes. Remove from heat, drain and set aside.

Melt butter in a large saucepan and sauté onion over a medium-high heat until soft and translucent. Stir in flour, kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, curry, and cook to combine. Stir in broth and coconut milk and simmer (stirring throughout to avoid sticking) until thickened. Taste for seasoning and adjust as needed.

Place chicken mixture in the bottom of a 2-quart round dish and pour curry mixture over the top.

Roll out pastry sheet and layer over the top of the baking dish. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with flaked sea salt and more ground pepper. Make slits in the pastry to allow the steam to escape while baking.

Place baking dish in the oven and bake for 30-35 minutes until pastry is golden brown. Remove, serve hot and enjoy! AT

Dawn M. Richards is the founder of the food and lifestyle brand, D.M.R. Fine Foods. With her food passion leading the way, Dawn shares recipes, travel stories, fashion, entertainment and lifestyle features on dmrfinefoods.blogspot.com and other media outlets, while maintaining a career as a FORTUNE 500 legal executive.