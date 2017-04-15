WEEKENDER: Have a Virtual Reality Weekend

Revenue from VR products is projected to grow from $90 million to $5.2 billion by 2018, over the last 2 years $3.5 billion in venture capital investments have been made, and active VR users are forecasted to reach $171 million by 2018.

Mixed Reality at Six Flags Over Georgia

Take advantage of the country’s first-ever permanent drop tower VR attraction roller coaster experience, the Samsung, Oculus Rift and Six Flags collaboration, “Drop of Doom.” Using the Samsung Gear VR, the thrilling experience encounters giant spiders and more.

Sixflags.com/overgeorgia

ATLvr

ATLvr, a VR consulting company that combines technology with social good endeavors, hosts monthly meetups for virtual reality enthusiasts and people curious about the technology.

Atlvr.com

CURRENTS:

Virtual Reality

Learn about the new frontier of virtual reality filmmaking presented by the Atlanta Film Society. There will be a hands-on demo and experts will dish about current applications and the future of this technology.

Atlantafilmsociety.com

VR at SunTrust Park

Promises for a more intimate baseball experience when watching the Atlanta Braves go beyond the physical realm to include state of the art virtual reality baseball amenities.Up in the Xfinity Rooftop, the Braves have partnered with Georgia Tech and others to see how fans interact with VR as part of their overall game experience.

Atlanta.braves.mlb.com