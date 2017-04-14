Make This Today: Jalapeno Green Smoothie

Smoothies are a great way to enjoy something filling, tasty and healthy without spending too much time in the kitchen. Of course, we love to concoct with interesting blends of fruits and, when we’re really feeling disciplined, fruits and veggies. But, health foodies are telling us that vegetable smoothies should be on our radar. One, because they allow you to consume several servings of vegetables in one sitting. And two, because according to the Harvard School of Public Health, we should be aiming to consume at least nine servings of vegetables and fruits each day. We’re willing to try one, if you are.

Jalapeno Green Smoothie

2 bananas, broken into chunks

2 cups baby spinach

1 cup frozen mango chunks

1/2 teaspoon chopped jalapeno pepper, or to taste

1 cup water, or as desired

Directions

Prep: 5 minutes

Ready In: 5

Layer banana, spinach, mango, and jalapeno pepper in a blender; add water and blend until smooth, adding more water for a thinner smoothie. Serve. AT

Get more diet and fitness tips: https://atltribune.pageflip.site/editions/AT98199#page/14