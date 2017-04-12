Mawuli Davis Among 5 lawyers representing man charged in I-85 bridge fire

Five attorneys have notified the court that they’ll be representing the homeless man charged with setting a fire that led to the collapse of a portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta.
Eleby is scheduled to be in court next Tuesday.
Source: AP
