5 African-American Men Leading and Building the Start-Up Scene In Atlanta

James Coleman

James Coleman’s latest startup MakerStash connects individuals to 3D printing information, materials, and other maker gear. And while that incubates, he serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Flashpoint at Georgia Tech.

Anthony Gee

Anthony Gee knows plenty about the supply chain needs of corporations, government entities and emerging markets. Now his sights are set on Core Venture Studio — a “start-up studio” that brings tech-focused companies to life through internal development, investment and acquisition.

Marcellus Haynes

Haynes is a senior developer at EY and recognized the need to found Technologist of Color, an Atlanta based organization focused on establishing a community to support and assist in the progression of African Americans in information technology.

Tyler Scriven

Techstars Atlanta, in partnership with Cox Enterprises, is located in the epicenter of startup activity in the Southeast, providing entrepreneurs with the resources and network to build meaningful enterprise technology companies and enduring consumer brands. Tyler Scriven — an entrepreneur and early-stage technology investor and advisor – serves as its managing director.

Michael Street

Michael Street is the founder and director of Black Men Code, a nonprofit that – in addition to servicing the unique educational needs of black men in Atlanta hosts a number of engaging events including “Go, Code!” an #HourOfCode event that’s partnered with the Computer Science Department at Morehouse College. The aim: Providing requisite skills in problem solving via coding.