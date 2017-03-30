BEHIND THE SCENES: H.J. Russell & Company Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

H.J. Russell & Company recently elevated two members of its senior leadership team — Yasmine Murray from corporate counsel and risk manager to general counsel and corporate secretary, and Elaine Ubakanma from director of Human Resources to vice president of Human Resources.

Founded in 1952, H.J. Russell & Company is one of the largest minority-owned real estate development and construction services firms in the United States.

As General Counsel, Murray will oversee all of the company’s legal functions including corporate transactions and partnerships, regulatory compliance, litigation, dispute resolution, risk management and mitigation, employment, real estate development, property management, and acquisitions. As corporate secretary, she serves as the liaison between the board of directors and the company and is responsible for all corporate governance matters. Murray, who has been with the company for nearly a decade, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Legal Studies from Bay Path University and then went on to achieve her Juris Doctor with honors from the University of Georgia, School of Law.

Ubakanma provides leadership as a strategic business partner, change agent and champion, coach, training and development counselor for the company’s senior leaders, managers and supervisors in her new role as vice president of Human Resources. She works closely with the Chief Executive Officer, Michael Russell, on culture transformation, ensuring the company is one of the best places to work in Atlanta. Ubakanma graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in human resources from Walden University and has been with the H.J. Russell & Company for nearly 27 years. AT