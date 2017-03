Professional women shared career advice and experiences with young female scholars at the 2nd Annual Women’s Herstory “Exploring Your Passions, Creating Your Career” event on March 25, 2017.

About 100 engaged students arrived to the Center for Civil and Human Rights on Saturday eager to meet women in fields ranging from aircraft, biology, business, education and more. Each mentor sat at a table as the girls alternated, maximizing the conversations and information learned.