SPENDEFY: “We’ve built a platform to leverage the power of consumerism for economic and social good”

Founded by Eldredge Washington and Antwon Davis, Spendefy is an Atlanta-based but nationally poised tech company and digital platform that makes it easy for consumers to discover amazing black-owned businesses in their

The Beginning

“We’ve built a platform to leverage the power of consumerism for economic and social good. We believe supporting local black-owned businesses is one way we can contribute to economic and social good. We’re creating awareness and exposure for amazing black-owned businesses around the US. After observing the ongoing lack of support for black-owned businesses in Atlanta and around the country, our team began to erect a plan to build solidarity between black-owned businesses and conscious consumers. We gathered data and statistics, and conducted our own surveys to get a deeper understanding of the state of black-owned businesses in America. What we discovered was both alarming and inspiring.”

