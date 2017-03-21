SEEN: Our 2017 Woman to Watch Sheri Riley on the Steve Harvey TV Show today

Life strategist and author of “Exponential Living: Stop Spending 100 Percent of Your Time on 10 Percent of Who You Are,” SHERI RILEY shared her life story, on the Steve Harvey Daytime TV Show including her early days as an executive in the music industry, making six figures and traveling the world. She came to the conclusion that she didn’t really have a life beyond her career and felt like she was losing the connection to family and friends because she was putting work before them. She made an important change in her life and now shared the valuable lessons she has learned with others, as an empowerment speaker.

