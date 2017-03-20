NEXT: Charmaine Ward is Georgia Power’s New Corporate Relations Director

Charmaine Ward has been named Corporate Relations Director for Georgia Power. She will be responsible for building and maintaining key state and national relationships with diverse organizations and opinion leaders. Her efforts will focus on forming strategic alliances with various segments of the company’s 2.5 million customers, corporate partners and civic organizations to garner support and promote advocacy for important industry and company issues. She will also work closely with internal executives and community leaders to develop sustainable initiatives aligned with the company’s business goals and corporate philanthropic strategies supporting its mission to be a citizen wherever we serve.

Charmaine comes to Georgia Power from Georgia-Pacific where she served as senior director of community affairs since 2014. In this role, she was responsible for the development and implementation of strategic corporate social responsibility initiatives, employee volunteerism and the management of more than $6 million in foundation grants. Charmaine joined Georgia-Pacific in 2003 as director of marketing communications before being named director of community affairs in 2007. She also held leadership positions at John H. Harland Company, Bank of America, Showtime Networks and IBM.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Clark Atlanta University and an MBA from Kennesaw State University where she graduated with honors.

In the community, Charmaine serves on numerous boards, including the national board of the National Black MBA Association, the Atlanta Business League, National Black Arts Festival, and Kenny Leon True Colors Theatre. She is a member of the Links, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Coalition of 100 Black Women. She is also a graduate of Leadership Atlanta, Leadership Georgia, the Education Policy Fellowship Program and United Way VIP.

A native of Chicago, she is an avid reader, loves the theatre, and enjoys international travel.

Charmaine’s personal mission is to be a CATALYST, creating positive change in individuals and organizations through servant leadership.