SELF-CARE: The Best Health and Wellness Apps for Women

Getting in shape and staying in shape can seem like a chore, especially if your schedule is as busy as we suspect. But, a healthier lifestyle and wellness isn’t solely about days in the gym (though exercise is top of the list). You can also improve your overall well-being through your habits. When was the last time you got seven to eight good hours of sleep?

Need we say more?

Coach.me

If you’re sort of in need of a life coach or at least a bit of daily prodding to move on the goals you’ve set, Coach.me may be all that’s missing in your life. Set weekly targets for staying on top of your personal growth, fitness, relationships, skills, productivity or several other options, and on the days you’ve selected — the app will remind you to stay on track. If you need more motivation, chat with other users who have the same goal areas as you or hire a live coach through your dashboard. (Free)

Sleep Cycle (alarm clock)

While you sleep, you go through cycles of sleep states. The first state in a sleep cycle is light sleep, followed by deep sleep and a dream state referred to as REM-sleep, and each is generally repeated several times a night. Waking up easy is all about timing. Sleep Cycle alarm clock tracks your sleep patterns, through your phone’s placement on the bed, and wakes you up during light sleep. Waking up during light sleep feels like waking up naturally rested without an alarm clock. (Free)

Day One

Day One is a journaling app that allows you to record life as you live it. Use it to make notes, capture memorable moments, record thoughts, work on the go, document fitness activity and to chronicle every other thing you want to get off your mind throughout your day. Think of it as taking a moment, periodically, to clear your mind. ($4.99)

Fitnet

One app reviewer called this tool “perfect for people with no time.” A personal trainer for everyone, Fitnet offers 250 free 5- to 7-minute workouts from strength training to cardio to yoga. The comprehensive fitness solution is accessible, easy-to-use and fun for all ages and skill levels. Exercise by yourself or add a boost to your goal by connecting with a live certified personal trainer. (Free)

Terra’s Kitchen

Cook a nourishing, healthy meal without the hassle of a grocery list and long lines. Terra’s Kitchen sources clean, sustainable ingredients that are antibiotic- and hormone-free, as well as non-GMO and organic, when possible to provide fresh food delivery to support healthy lifestyles, including Paleo, gluten-free, and vegetarian. All you have to do to get started is choose from the recipes created by Terra’s Kitchen’s culinary team every week or they will choose the ones they think you’ll enjoy. Once they’ve diced, chopped, and portioned, your package will be delivered to your door in a climate-controlled vessel with step-by-step recipes. The bonus: With prep work, dinner will be ready in 30 minutes or less.

Girltrek

The largest public health nonprofit for African-American women and girls in the United States and nearly 100,000 neighborhood walkers, GirlTrek encourages women to use walking as a practical first step to inspire healthy living, families, and communities. As women organize walking teams, they mobilize community members to support monthly advocacy efforts. Beyond walking, the organization’s active members support local and national policy to increase physical activity through walking, improve access to safe places to walk, protect and reclaim green spaces, and improve the walkability and built environments of 50 high-need communities across the United States.

Fooducate

More than your typical calorie counting app, Fooducate can help you lose weight by giving you a handy tool to analyze information found in product nutrition panels and ingredient lists. Scan a product barcode to see a personalized nutrition grade; learn about a product’s pros and cons to choose healthier alternatives; track your food intake and exercise (seamlessly integrated with Apple’s HEALTH App) as well as the quality of calories, not just quantity; add your own foods to track; and ask questions and get feedback from the community. (Free)