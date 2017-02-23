DNC Debate

23

Feb

WATCH: DNC Leadership Debate 2017 + The Collective PAC Atlanta Kick-off

No comments - Leave comment
Posted in:Blog
Tags, , , , , ,

The DNC is meeting in Atlanta on February 23-26, 2017 to elect new officers and conduct other business. Tonight, join The Collective PAC for the 2017 Atlanta Kick-Off Reception starting at 7:30pm at The Gathering Spot.
TheCollective

About Editorial

Facebook
Google+
Linkedin
Pinterest
Delicious

Leave a Reply