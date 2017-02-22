City of Atlanta Seeks Proposals for Commercial Food and Beverage Retail Space at Atlanta City Plaza

The City of Atlanta announced it is seeking qualified applicants to respond to its Request for Proposals (RFP) to design, furnish, maintain and operate two spaces at Atlanta City Plaza on a non-exclusive basis. Through the RFP, the City of Atlanta plans to have two commercial food and beverage retail stores located at 133 Trinity Avenue, SW, Atlanta.

The City of Atlanta is requesting proposals for:

Suite A which consist of approximately 6,501 square feet at the corner of Central Avenue and Trinity Avenue, SW, Atlanta; and/or

Suite C which consist of approximately 2,563 square feet at the corner of Central Avenue and Mitchell Street, SW, Atlanta, GA.

The Atlanta City Plaza complex includes 164 apartment units and approximately 30,000 square feet of retail space in Downtown Atlanta.

“After purchasing Atlanta City Plaza last year, the City of Atlanta begin evaluating options to re-purpose the remaining space, taking into consideration potential needs of both city residents and employees,” said Jalal Slade, Senior Policy Advisor on Real Estate for the City of Atlanta. “With all of our planning efforts underway, Downtown Atlanta will experience substantial growth in the coming years and we believe that food and beverage retail stores will thrive in this location, as well as benefit the local community.”

The initial lease term is eight years with an optional four year renewal at the City of Atlanta’s discretion.

Additional RFP information is available at www.atlantaga.gov or by contacting the Department of Procurement at 404-330-6204. Respondents have until March 24, 2017 to submit proposals.