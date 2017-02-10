Atlanta Mayoral Candidates Reveal Current Fundraising Totals, Potential Staying Power

The Mayoral candidates faced a campaign finance deadline this week, and the reports give an indication of which contenders will be able to sustain a full-throttle campaign and electorate buy-in until November 2017.

Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell tops the 2017 mayoral hopeful pack by raising more than $1.26 million to date, followed closely by former City of Atlanta Chief Operating Officer Peter Aman, who has raised a little over $1 million which includes a $515,000 loaned match from his own money.

Following Mitchell and Aman, former Atlanta City Council President Cathy Woolard has raised nearly $600,000.

Councilwomen Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance-Bottoms have both raised more than $400,000 each according to their filings.

Georgia Senator Vincent Fort raised nearly $250,000 since declaring his candidacy in November and Michael Sterling, former head of the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency, reported receiving nearly $150,000 in donations. While City Councilman Kwanza Hall, the most recent candidate to declare his bid for mayor, has raised a little over $4,000 through January.

The candidates’ current fundraising figures were filed with the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.