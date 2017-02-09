4 Reasons To Run Your Business With No Debt

By Shannaan Dawda

The phrases “raising capital,” “leveraging our debts,” and “finding funding” are commonplace in the business start-up lexicon. While they may sound catchy and useful, did you know that the number one cause of small business failure is cash flow problems? When a business is having cash flow problems, its chances of survival are slim to none. Those cash flow problems are caused by poor accounting and debt. When you take on debt to fund and operate your business, it changes your executive decision making. When debt is a main concern, things get compounded and strained. While running a business is no walk in the park, adding debt only detracts from your ability to faster and efficiently grow and boost the capital of your business.

