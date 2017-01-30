The Editor’s View: “You can never have too much good.”

By Katrice L. Mines, Editor | kmines@atlantatribune.com

There is a common thread running through this issue and it would be obvious to you even if I didn’t name it. But, I will: grooming and inspiring leaders. In a time when there is a not-so-subtle need to be uplifted, it is refreshing to read so many stories of success and reaching back. Now, more than ever, it is strikingly obvious that it’s going to take a village. And reading the profiles of The Coca-Cola Company’s senior executive men as well as taking a behind the scenes peek at the work of both Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president of Morehouse School of Medicine, and Atlanta Technical College’s new president Dr. Victoria Seals gave me a great deal of hope that things in this country and our communities will work out. It’s going to take all of our efforts, sharing our best talents with the community – personally and professionally. And beyond what we do, who we are … who we’re being is paramount.

Great leaders embody that ideology…

Read the rest here: https://atltribune.pageflip.site/editions/AT38890#page/12