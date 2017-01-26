PHOTO GALLERY: 2017 Annual Workplace Diversity Summit

The 2017 Annual Workplace Diversity Summit themed, “How Far Have We Come Since King?” took place at the Georgia Power Corporate Headquarters and was proudly sponsored by Georgia Power, Grady Health System, The Coca-Cola Company and Bloomingdale’s.

Moderator

Jerome Miller | founder and ceo, J. Miller & Company, LLC

Panelists

Andrew Davis | chief diversity and inclusion officer, The Coca-Cola Company

Conrado Marion-Landais | diversity & inclusion manager, Georgia Power

Todd A. Gray | director, Supplier Diversity, Grady Health System

Tracey Lloyd | general manager & operating vp, Bloomingdale’s

Click here to view the full photo gallery.