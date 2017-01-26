ATL-Tribune_MYBF17_015

26

Jan

PHOTO GALLERY: 2017 Annual Workplace Diversity Summit

The 2017 Annual Workplace Diversity Summit themed, “How Far Have We Come Since King?” took place at the Georgia Power Corporate Headquarters and was proudly sponsored by Georgia Power, Grady Health System, The Coca-Cola Company and Bloomingdale’s.

Moderator
Jerome Miller | founder and ceo, J. Miller & Company, LLC

Panelists
Andrew Davis | chief diversity and inclusion officer, The Coca-Cola Company
Conrado Marion-Landais | diversity & inclusion manager, Georgia Power
Todd A. Gray | director, Supplier Diversity, Grady Health System
Tracey Lloyd | general manager & operating vp, Bloomingdale’s

ATL-Tribune_MYBF17_014 ATL-Tribune_MYBF17_020 ATL-Tribune_MYBF17_027

 

Click here to view the full photo gallery.

