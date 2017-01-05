High Season: Resolve to Travel in 2017

No need to go far — we’ve made your New Year resolution to “jet-set” easy and easy to get to with five regional destinations.

The Brazilian Court Hotel — Palm Beach, Fla.

Available now through Jan. 31, 2017, starting at $24,200 per six-night stay*

HOME SUITE HOME: Designed with with classical details like tinted, textured stucco, tiled roofs and other Mediterranean flourishes, The Brazilian Court takes pride in its commitment to preserve the best of history and the prize of the present. Enjoy 6-night accommodations in the Hepburn Suite with a personal interior designer to decorate the suite for special occasions to match guests’ home. Add to it a private chef’s dining experience with wine pairings for up to four at Café Boulud and a horse and carriage ride through downtown West Palm Beach and along Intracoastal Waterway. Come “home” to nightly turn downs including gourmet hot chocolate and choice desserts. *Six-night minimum stay required. Room and Chef’s Table based on availability at time of booking. Fourteen day advance booking and 14 day cancellation required. thebraziliancourt.com

The Gates Hotel South Beach — Miami Beach, Fla.

Available Jan. 2 through Feb. 15, 2017, starting at $814.00 per two-night stay*

VITAMIN-SEA: Bring your New Year resolutions to fruition with a focus on revival and renewal. The Gates Hotel South Beach offers sun, sand and vitamin-sea, including the following: Private daybed by the pool for the day, with cold pressed juices; Vespa rental for entire stay; Sunrise yoga on the beach; Sailing excursion for two; Bicycle rentals for two; Two-night accommodations.*Must book by Jan. 15, 2017; based on availability; two night minimum. www.gatessouthbeach.com/offers/

Hammock Beach Resort — Palm Coast, Fla.

Available now through March 16, 2017, starting at $147

OCEANFRONT OASIS: Whether it’s a first trip to Florida’s beautiful beaches or a relaxing spa weekend with the girls — Hammock Beach Resort is committed to delivering a first-class experience. Extend the holiday season and delight in up to 30 percent savings on stays lasting five or more nights. *Offer valid on travel dates of November 1-March 16 2017. Subject to black out dates and availability. Additional restrictions may apply. Discount based on length of stay. hammockbeach.com

The Sea Pines Resort — Hilton Head Island, SC

Available now through February 24, 2017, starting at $145/night for three nights (based on a two-bedroom deluxe villa)

THE GETAWAY PACKAGE: As if the world-renowned geographical coordinates weren’t already enough, The Sea Pines Resort upgrades your traditional weekend jaunt. Enjoy:

Up to 15% off already reduced nightly and weekly rates for homes and villas

Dinner and lunch entrees for two at Coast or Links

Bicycles for two for full duration of stay

$50 resort credit for stays of seven or more nights

Portrait session on the beach by certified professionals at Memory Lane Portraits; 15% discount on a la carte portrait orders

10% off spa services at LeSpa of Sea Pines

Two hours of tennis per day at The Sea Pines Racquet Club

Preferred golf rates at The Sea Pines Resort’s championship golf courses, including Harbour Town Golf Links, home of the RBC Heritage — South Carolina’s only PGA TOUR event

www.seapines.com

Emerald Isle Realty — The Crystal Coast, NC

…AND THE LIVING IS EASY: Relax like it’s your own in Emerald Isle Realty’s luxurious ocean or sound-front rental accommodations. Take your pick of 300+ properties offering vacation rental deals for houses, cottages and duplexes on the island that are listed exclusively with Emerald Isle Realty. These properties are located throughout Emerald Isle and feature large floor plans, luxury amenities and great pricing. Whether you’re searching for a permanent dwelling or a vacation home along the Crystal Coast, you’ll find it here. www.crystalcoastnc.org