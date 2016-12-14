Robert B. Jackson IV, Esq. – Environment Champion

Interviewed by Brian Poe Esq.

When two schoolteachers living in the same subdivision endured dirty water issues in their faucets, so severe that they could not take a bath or drink water after heavy rains, they ultimately turned to the law for help. Environment attorney Robert B. Jackson IV was on the team that convinced a Cobb County jury after seven days of evidence to slap the builder with a $2.35-million-dollar verdict in favor of the schoolteachers. A year later, in 2006, Jackson was featured in a Super Lawyers magazine article about him titled “The Lawyer Other Lawyers Made,” which highlighted his mid-career turn from research engineer with the Environmental Protection Agency to a star attorney known for winning judgments against polluters, including a $5 million verdict in 2012.

In addition to earning a Juris Doctor with cum laude honors at Georgia State University School of Law, Jackson also has a B.S. in agricultural engineering and a Master of Science from University of Georgia. A fourth generation Episcopalian and member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Atlanta, Jackson calls his family – especially daughters Madison and Rachel – his motivation.

Read the full interview here: https://atltribune.pageflip.site/editions/AT98681#page/21