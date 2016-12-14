Outtakes: Weekend Jaunt to Tallahassee

[Pictured: Chicken and Waffles at Madison Social – the friendly neighborhood bar.]

Tallahassee and Atlanta have a fond connection: Atlanta boasts one of the largest populations of FAMU graduates who call “Tally” home. Catch up with our southern sibling for a weekend.

GET OUTDOORS

KAYAKING ON THE WAKULLA RIVER

PADDLE & FLOW: It was a picture perfect day for kayaking on the Wakulla River with Harry Smith Outdoors LLC. Join Harry as he takes you to explore the wild and untamed bodies of water in the Big Bend area of Florida. As a Tallahassee native, he provides the paddling expertise you seek and will show you some of the most beautiful waters around. From the strenuous and extreme to the scenic and mild, explore coastal waterways, disappearing rivers, and crystal clear springs, with all the wildlife you can handle. Half day, full day and multi-day trips. Paddle, photograph, fish and swim your way through Florida.

CASCADE PARK & AMPHITHEATRE

MASTERPIECE: Designed to be the centerpiece of Tallahassee’s new Cascades Park and to take advantage of the city’s idyllic weather, the Capital City Amphitheater is a spectacular, 3,500-seat outdoor venue certain to attract a variety of artists and countless music lovers eager to hear them. It’s here where a stream known as the St. Augustine branch and waterfall influenced the territorial government’s decision on the placement of a capital city — the Capitol being less than a quarter of a mile away. The park features an entertainment venue, a family-oriented playscape, fitness trails and tributes to its history that spans four centuries.

DINE & DOWNTIME

THE EDISON

“BE BRIGHT”: Take a stroll through Cascade Park and like a beacon on the park’s edge, you will intuitively end up here at The Edison. The building, renamed in honor of light bulb inventor, Thomas Edison, has been transformed into a beautiful piece of art, marrying historic charm and clean finishes. Once a place where people gathered to pay monthly bills, The Edison now plays host to residents and visitors enjoying the park’s rich history and inventive dining. Enjoy Happy Hour in its rustic-chic beer garden and get one-on-one service at the Chef’s Table –right in the middle of the action.

PROOF BREWING COMPANY

HANG OUT: Tallahassee’s first craft production brewery featuring a 20 barrel brew house, refined tasting room and outdoor beer garden. Proof is ubiquitous. Tally’s finest restaurants have it’s staple varieties on tap.

UPTOWN CAFE AND CATERING

DAY STARTER: At the juncture of Miccosukee and Magnolia, Uptown Cafe and Catering has been locally owned and operated serving Tallahassee residents and visitors with brunch all day everyday with healthy, eclectic breakfast and lunch menu choices for over 30 years. Add their signature smoked salmon to any entree and owner Fred will personally dish on the varieties, the process and the possibilities!

PAISLEY CAFE

QUAINT & QUALITY: On the left — creamy smoked Gouda Grits served with a side of Fuji Apple Butter. On the right — Lobster bisque with artichoke hearts. Combined: The best brunch in town. And what’s more: Paisley has created a cooking class that benefits families and children with autism, spreading love and care through its food.

Read the rest in our December/January Double Issue: WEEKEND JAUNT: TALLAHASSEE

For the full Tallahassee Experience: VisitTallahassee.com