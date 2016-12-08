Federal Class Action Suit Filed Against CNN & Time Warner for Racial Discrimination

A federal class action lawsuit alleges CNN, Turner Broadcasting and parent company Time Warner racially discriminated against Black employees, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The lawsuit alleges that there’s a “pattern and practice” of widespread racial discrimination at the company.

Among the list of claims, the suit states that the company discriminates in evaluations, compensation and promotions.

For example, African Americans hold up to 35 percent of CNN’s mid-level manager positions but are underrepresented at senior-level positions.

The class action suit is open to Black employees in salaried and mid-level managerial positions at the company in the United States from April 1997 to the present.