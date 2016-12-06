Atlanta City Council to Hold Public Meeting on the City’s Financial Transparency

The Atlanta City Council seeks public comment on a proposal to publicize all of the city’s spending and financial transactions through an online apparatus. Expanding public access to the City’s financial records would put the City of Atlanta in line with other major municipalities like New York City, Los Angeles, Austin, and Denver.” The city’s financial transparency will be discussed at a Dec. 8 work session of the Atlanta City Council committees.

The idea of making city government spending more transparent was proposed earlier this year by Councilmembers Felicia Moore and Mary Norwood.

Residents are welcome to attend and comment on the proposal at the Dec. 8 work session — which starts at 4 p.m. in Committee Room No. 1, Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave.