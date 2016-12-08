The Editor’s View: Lessons of 2016
By Katrice L. Mines, Editor kmines@atlantatribune.com Midway through this year I started thinking about the lessons of 2016. This has been a year of accelerate... Continue Reading
Affordable Care Act Requireme...
The health care law contains tax provisions that affect employers. The size and structure of a workforce–small or large–helps de...
The Overtime Rule: What Employer...
Approximately 4.2 million employees are expected to benefit from the new overtime rule if it prevails against a temporar...
Outtakes: Weekend Jaunt to Ta...
[Pictured: Chicken and Waffles at Madison Social – the friendly neighborhood bar.] Tallahassee and Atlanta have a fond connection: Atl...
“Pura Vida” at the A...
By Kamille D. Whittaker | kwhittaker@atlantatribune.com There’s little to nothing on the 30-minute drive from the airpor...
Vice President Biden Announce...
Vice President Joe Biden announced $100 million in scholarships to those who are underrepresented in the technology workforce and talked abo...
ICYMI: ExCom 2016 — The Fu...
ExCom 2016, co-organized by John Lawson and Brent Leary on March 17, 2016 at Georgia State University, featured actionab...
The Big Idea: From Inception to Implementation
The Big Idea Ideas are a dime a dozen. In business, it’s implementation that counts … and throw in perfect timing for good measure. By Kamil... Continue Reading
Robert B. Jackson IV, Esq. – Environment Champion
Interviewed by Brian Poe Esq. When two schoolteachers living in the same subdivision endured dirty water issues in their faucets, so severe ... Continue Reading
Federal Class Action Suit Filed Against CNN & Time Warn...
A federal class action lawsuit alleges CNN, Turner Broadcasting and parent company Time Warner racially discriminated against Black employee... Continue Reading
Atlanta City Council to Hold Public Meeting on the City̵...
The Atlanta City Council seeks public comment on a proposal to publicize all of the city’s spending and financial transactions through an on... Continue Reading
TAX SMARTS: Tax Free Savings Options For College
By Steve Julal The cost of college is going up. Here are the most current tax policies, tips and exceptions related to Qualified Tuition Pro... Continue Reading
